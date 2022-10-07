TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Returns Solid; Walker: Independence Improves on Legacies

ABC's Thursday primetime line-uo finally got underway this week.

Station 19 kicked things off with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

If those numbers hold in the finals, the series is picking up on a steady note.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 followed with 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Like its spinoff, Grey's is on par with its numbers from the spring, which is great when you consider the major shake-up.

Alaska Daily followed Grey's Anatomy with 4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- very respectable numbers for a 10 p.m. series on the broadcast networks.

The CW's Walker returned with 0.8 million and a 0.1 rating, right on par with its previous season average.

Walker: Independence followed with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- drastically improving on Legacies' total viewer tally in the slot.

CBS showed great stability with Young Sheldon (6.7 million/0.5 rating), Ghosts (6 million/0.5 rating), So Help Me Todd (4.4 million/0.3 rating), and CSI: Vegas (3.2 million/0.3 rating) all showed great stability.

Over on NBC, Law & Order (3.9 million/0.4 rating) and Organized Crime (2.9 million/0.4 rating) dipped, while SVU (4 million/0.5 rating) was steady.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen (1.8 million/0.3 rating), Welcome to Flatch (0.9 million/0.2 rating), and Call Me Kat (1.1 million/0.2 rating) were also steady.

