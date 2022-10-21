TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Slips to All-Time Low; CSI: Vegas Rises

It was another night of mixed returns for the broadcast networks, and some of the veteran drams are starting to show their age.

Grey's Anatomy hit an all-time low in the demo, netting a 0.4 rating.

It did perk up in audience to 3.5 million viewers, but the best days are definitely behind the ABC series.

Granted, the show has always been a strong performer in delayed viewing.

Station 19 also ticked down to 3.8 million/0.4 rating, while Alaska Daily dipped to 2.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

ABC revealed some early numbers for the Hilary Swank drama this week, revealing it eclipsed 8 million viewers within a week.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd, while CSI: Vegas perked up to a high with audience.

Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Walker Independence (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were both relatively steady for The CW.

FOX went with Hell's Kitchen (2.1 million/0.4), Welcome to Flatch (1.2 million/0.2 rating), and Call Me Kat (1.5 million/0.2 rating) likely inflated due to pre-emptions.

NBC was in rerun mode with its Law and Order franchise off the air.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.