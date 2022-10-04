TV Ratings: Quantum Leap & The Cleaning Lady Rise; Good Doctor Returns Steady

NBC's Quantum Leap might be blossoming into the closest thing to a hit the broadcast networks will get this season.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 3 had 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- rising vs. last week.

If the show can stabilize here, there's a good chance it will get a backorder.

Before Quantum Leap, The Voice took a minor hit, falling to 6.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Over on CBS, NCIS (6.7 million/0.4 rating) perked up in total viewers to a season high.

The Neighborhood (5.3 million/0.5 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5 million/0.4 rating), and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.8 million/0.3 rating) all inched up among total viewers.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise (2 million/0.5 rating) was down considerably vs. Tuesday's season premiere.

The Good Doctor returned at 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, picking from where it left off in the spring.

FOX's 9-1-1 (4.8 million/0.6 rating) and The Cleaning Lady (2.4 million/0.4 rating) were both up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.