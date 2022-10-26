TV Ratings: The Resident Hits Season High With 100th Episode

FOX's The Resident entered the triple-digit club with a season high in audience.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49.

The latest episode of Monarch followed with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, a minor uptick among total viewers.

Over on NBC, La Brea got some mileage, rising to 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Earlier in the night, The Voice (6.2 million/0.6 rating) and New Amsterdam (2.8 million/0.3 rating) were both steady.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise was steady at 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The Rookie: Feds, which has snagged a full season renewal, was down to 1.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The Winchesters managed 542,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating on The CW.

The Professionals followed with 271,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.