FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident & The Cleaning Lady Are Likely Renewals, but Monarch Could Be in Danger

at .

We're a month into the 2022-23 TV season, and it's time to take a look at how the broadcast networks are holding up.

Most of FOX's shows have strong cases for renewal, but some of them are limping toward the finish line.

Scroll down to find out how every FOX show is holding up.

 

1. The Simpsons - Certain Renewal

The Simpsons - Certain Renewal
Thanks to some football overruns, The Simpsons is up quite a bit vs. last year.

The animated series is the network's strongest show in the demo based on live + same-day metrics. It will be back.

2. 9-1-1 - Certain Renewal

9-1-1 - Certain Renewal
The series remains one of the buzziest shows on television, and is FOX's most-watched scripted series.

It is averaging 4.8 million viewers and a 0.69 rating among adults 18-49 in live + same-day numbers.

Not included in these numbers are streaming (FOX says that the season premiere netted 2.1 million viewers across Hulu and FOX now within six days of premiere) and post-airdate DVR numbers.

The series remains a bright spot for the network.

3. The Great North - Renewed

The Great North - Renewed
This Sunday animated series is currently up year-to-year, thanks to football overruns.

It is currently averaging 1.5 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the demo.

It has already snagged a renewal. Hooray, right?

4. Bob's Burgers - Certain Renewal

Bob's Burgers - Certain Renewal
The series remains one of the network's highest-rated in the demo (0.45 rating), so it will be sticking around for a while yet.

5. Family Guy - Certain Renewal

Family Guy - Certain Renewal
The long-running animated series is on par with its previous season, and is still FOX's #5 show in the demo based on live + same day numbers.

It averages 1.3 million viewers and a 0.42 rating.

6. Monarch - Could Go Either Way

Monarch - Could Go Either Way
Monarch was delayed to the fall from midseason, and the numbers have been somber.

After solid sampling out of football in early September, the live+ same day numbers have averaged around 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in its regular slot.

The series has benefited from DVR and online viewing, but the on-air demo tally could be too low to justify a renewal.

7. The Resident - Likely Renewal

The Resident - Likely Renewal
The Resident is down 19% in the demo this year, averaging a 0.34 rating and 2.7 million viewers.

However, the show is stronger with delayed viewing, and given that the show self-starts on Tuesdays, these numbers should be enough to eke out a renewal.

8. The Cleaning Lady - Likely Renewal

The Cleaning Lady - Likely Renewal
The sophomore drama is down almost 30% in the demo this season, averaging a 0.33 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

However, the show is doubling its numbers with a week of delayed viewing factored in, signaling that there is still an audience for the show.

It should be safe.

9. Welcome to Flatch - Likely Cancellation

Welcome to Flatch - Likely Cancellation
The series may be up vs. its first season average, but 850,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating is nothing to write home about.

FOX will probably leave the live-action scripted space next season.

10. Call Me Kat - Certain Cancellation

Call Me Kat - Certain Cancellation
Losing 50% in the demo to become the lowest-rated show on a network is not a good look.

Call Me Kat Season 3 is so far averaging 1.14 million viewers and a 0.17 rating.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Tags:
TV News, renew/cancel
Shows:
The Simpsons, 9-1-1, Bob's Burgers, Monarch, The Resident, The Cleaning Lady
Related Photos:
TV News Slideshows, renew/cancel Slideshows, The Simpsons Slideshows, 9-1-1 Slideshows, Bob's Burgers Slideshows, The Resident Slideshows, The Cleaning Lady Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

TV News

TV News Photos

Case 63 Keyart
What to Watch October 8, 2022
WTW October 1, 2022
WTW September 10 2022
What to Watch September 2, 2022
WTW June 25 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Slideshows
  2. By Tag
  3. TV News Slideshows
  4. FOX Cheat Sheet: The Resident & The Cleaning Lady Are Likely Renewals, but Monarch Could Be in Danger