TV Ratings: The Rookie: Feds Rises, The Winchesters Loses Considerable Steam in Week 2

The Rookie: Feds eyed an uptick in the ratings on Tuesday night.

The freshman drama secured 1.95 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, bouncing back after dipping from its premiere.

Granted, the episode was the second half of a crossover with parent series The Rookie.

The true test will be in how it holds up in the coming weeks.

Earlier on the night for ABC, Bachelor in Paradise had 2.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, stable with Monday's fresh episode.

The CW's Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters slipped to 0.5 million viewers and a 0.1 rating -- way down in total viewers vs. last week's 0.8 million viewers.

The Professionals followed with 0.3 million viewers and a 0.0 (gulp!) in the demo.

NBC's The Voice delivered 5.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, on par with its season average.

La Brea took a big hit week-to-week, drawing 3.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

New Amsterdam (2.6 million/0.3 rating) recovered from series lows.

The Resident (2.6 million/0.3 rating) and Monarch (1.6 million/0.2 rating).

Over on CBS, FBI (6.9 million/0.5 rating) was down, while International (6 million/0.5 rating) and Most Wanted (5.2 million/0.5 rating) both picked up some steam.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.