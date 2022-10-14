TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips

CBS remains very much in the competition with its comedy and drama line-up on Thursdays.

Young Sheldon kicked things off with 6.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- up week-to-week.

Ghosts also rose to 6.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

So Help Me Todd also inched up. The freshman dram managed 4.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

CSI: Vegas closed out the night with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings.

Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo.

Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but down in the demo to a 0.0 rating.

FOX's numbers also seem inflated vs. the first few weeks of the season, with Hell's Kitchen (2.7 million/0.5 rating), Welcome to Flatch (2 million/0.3 rating), and Call Me Kat (2.1 million/0.3 rating) all up considerably.

NBC's Law & Order was stable, while Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime both ticked up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.