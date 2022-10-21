Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 3

Did the return of Addison shake things up at the hospital?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3, there were some big changes as the interns braced for a very different day.

Meanwhile, Meredith and Maggie tried to get to the cause of Zola's fears of losing her mother and aunt.

Elsewhere, Nick questioned whether there was a future for him and Meredith in Seattle.

How did Mer feel about his chatter?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.