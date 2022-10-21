Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 3

at .

Did the return of Addison shake things up at the hospital?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3, there were some big changes as the interns braced for a very different day.

Welcome Back, Addy - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Meredith and Maggie tried to get to the cause of Zola's fears of losing her mother and aunt.

Elsewhere, Nick questioned whether there was a future for him and Meredith in Seattle.

How did Mer feel about his chatter?

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 Quotes

Who wants to know where the clitoris is?

Jules

Oh, don't look at me like that. You're getting paid to talk about sex today. Sex is fun! And I need you to look like it.

Addison

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3 Photos

Impressing Chief - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Simone and Lucas -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Reflections of Self-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Gifted Teen - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Sweet Moments -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
Good with Kids -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 19
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 3
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 3