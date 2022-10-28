Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 4

Did Meredith and Nick's relationship get back in good standing?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 4, the pair attempted to spend some time together away from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Levi was stressed due to overworking and it was down to Helm to help him through it.

Elsewhere, Winston and Owen had the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.