Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Did the Shens manage to come together for the grand reopening?

On Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 1, Harmony Dumplings was back, but a new crime wave threatened everything they fought for.

Meanwhile, Nicky and the team prepared to take matters into their own hands.

However, a mysterious run-in with Bo left her questioning everything.

Elsewhere, Althea faced up to the legal fallout from her app.

Use the video above to watch Kung Fu online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.