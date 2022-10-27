Watch Kung Fu Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Who threatened the Shen family?

On Kung Fu Season 3 Episode 4, it was all hands on deck as everyone prepared for the reopening of Harmony Dumplings.

Meanwhile, Jin faced a new challenge and Ryan scrambled to find Sebastian the perfect gift.

Elsewhere, Nicky was given a warning from a wayward friend.

What did it mean?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.