Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 3

at .

Did Benson manage to help a pop star?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3, Benson and the team picked up on some shocking signs that the star was in a volatile relationship.

Meanwhile, Rollins struggled with taking the stress of work home with her.

Did she manage to find the right balance?

Elsewhere, Fin taught a rookie a lesson in respecting fellow officers.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3 Quotes

Carisi: This is a he said/she said. These celebrity cases are very hard to prosecute.
Rollins: So we let him get away with it? She was victimized.
Benson: Rollins. No one said she wasn't a victim.
Carisi: He says he's a victim too.

Carisi: Hey. Amanda. You did all you could.
Rollins: So why does it feel like it isn't enough?

