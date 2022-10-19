Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did the Romans get enough nominations?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 6, it was time for answers as the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations went public.

Future in Jeopardy -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Nicky and Luke turned to Tripp DeWitt for assistance with what happened to the family matriarch.

Elsewhere, Luke searched for information about Jamie's past.

What did he learn?

Watch Monarch Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Monarch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Monarch Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Nicky: Like momma said. Family above all else.
Luke: I don't think she meant murder.
Nicky: I'm not sure about that.

Nicky, just one thing. Don't make it a habit of killing off family members.

Uncle Tripp

Monarch Season 1 Episode 6

