Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

What really happened the night of that big death?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 7, the victim was revealed, leaving Albie to clean up a giant mess.

Weight of Secrets -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Nicky still tried to prove she was good enough to headline a solo tour.

However, there were far too many naysayers, changing the trajectory of her bond with her siblings.

Watch Monarch Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Monarch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Monarch Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Luke: This family needs to get back to normal.
Gigi: Normal? After what we did? What I did?
Albie: Hang on now, Georgina, your brother is right.
Luke: That is a phrase I certainly never though I'd hear.

The Texas Truthteller. I always wanted to know why they called you that, Albie. Because from what I can tell, all the Romans do is lie.

Clive

Monarch Season 1 Episode 7

Monarch Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Truth Teller -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
Weight of Secrets -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
Comforting Tatum - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
Frazzled and Worried -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
Roman in the Dark -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
Truths and Lies -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
  1. Monarch
  2. Monarch Season 1
  3. Monarch Season 1 Episode 7
  4. Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 7