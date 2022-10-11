Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 4

What was Agent Knight hiding?

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 4, her ex-boyfriend resurfaced to tell everyone about a campsite murder.

However, Knight had to come to terms with some big changes in her life since the demise of the relationship.

Elsewhere, McGee weighed up his options as he tried to decide what was on the agenda for his future.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.