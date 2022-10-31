Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 8

Did Christine leave without saying goodbye?

On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 8, the divorrce fallout continued, leading to one of the biggest debates in Sister Wives' history.

Meanwhile, Meri and Robyn had a heart-to-heart about the future of the family.

Elsewhere, Ysabel headed to college and there was immediate drama because she didn't like it.

What did the family do to help?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.