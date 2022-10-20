Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 5

Did two castaways lose their place in the game?

On Survivor Season 43 Episode 5, the pair were found opening an advantage by another player.

Meanwhile, one person from each tribe was sent on an exciting journey that threatened to change the fortunes of one player.

Elsewhere, things took a turn when Jeff dropped a bombshell about the second half of the game.

