Days of Our Lives: Steve Burton to Return as Harris Michaels

Steve Burton is returning to Salem.

According to People, the beloved actor has closed a deal to return to Days of Our Lives in 2023.

Burton made his television debut on Days of Our Lives in 1988.

The veteran soap star left the series in 1990 and returned to the franchise with an appearance in Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem earlier this year.

Burton will return with "a thrilling new storyline" that finds him working alongside fellow franchise veterans Stephen Nichols.

Peacock is keeping quiet about what brings Harris back to Salem but does promise "more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance with Harris returning to the canvas next year."

Burton is also well known for General Hospital, a fellow daytime soap that airs on ABC.

The star was written out in 2021 after he refused to comply with the production's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

"I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate," Burton shared at the time of his exit on Instagram.

"I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied… which, you know, hurts."

"But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anybody should lose their livelihood over this."

Days of Our Lives left NBC behind earlier this year when it became a Peacock exclusive series.

It joined its spinoff Beyond Salem on the streaming service.

Burton previously said it was an "honor" to appear in the spinoff in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

The actor said it felt like it was like playing a new character when he reprised the role on Beyond Salem

"I make references in the digital series to that character a couple of times, but it's a new character," he explained in the interview.

"And I just let [Days of Our Lives head writer] Ron [Carlivati] figure it out and do his thing, like we always do as actors, and talked it through with him."

Days of Our Lives streams on weekdays on Peacock.

