Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Teases "Something Big" and "Dangerous"

Our favorite band of heroes should get well prepared.

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 4 Thursday -- and we have many questions.

Willoughby Kipling tells the gang atop the trailer that something "very big and very dangerous is on its way" that will bring the world to an end.

“Immortus is real, and it’s coming. We are wandering into the literal end of days as we speak.”

Immortus is well-known to fans of the comic books, and if you're not up to speed, you should be prepared for lots of high-octane drama.

The season's theme seems to be whether the Doom Patrol gang will want to save the world or think about their own happiness.

There is a sense of dread lingering over the trailer. As a result, it wouldn't surprise us if the series was preparing for its endgame.

Many changes are going on at Warner Bros. Discovery, and with an overhaul planned for its DC universe, it makes you wonder where Doom Patrol fits into that.

The decision to split the season is also a bit concerning, but maybe it could be chalked up to getting some episodes to fans earlier.

We are getting the first two of six episodes on December 8, with one episode a week set to air on Thursdays thereafter through January 5.

More episodes will launch in 2023.

According to HBO Max’s official description, “Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise."

"Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

Doom Patrol Season 4 stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele (aka Robotman), Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor (aka Negative Man), Diane Guerrero as “Crazy Jane,” April Bowlby as Rita Farr (aka Elasti-Woman), and Joivan Wade as Victor “Vic” Stone (aka Cyborg).

The cast is rounded out by Michelle Gomez as Laura de Mille (aka Madame Rouge), Skye Roberts as Kay Challis, Riley Shanahan as Robotman, and Matthew Zuk as Negative Man.

