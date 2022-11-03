FBI, New Amsterdam, The Voice, & More Eye Schedule Changes Due to Midterm Elections Coverage

The upcoming U.S. midterm election, taking place Tuesday, November 8, will lead to a shake-up for some of broadcast TV's most popular series.

ABC, CBS, and NBC have announced none of their shows will air on the night and will instead run news coverage across the evening.

CBS has revealed that the November 8 episode of FBI will now air Sunday, November 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following 60 minutes.

As a result, The Equalizer will return with fresh episodes on Sunday, November 13.

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will be sitting all of next week out, with both shows set to return Tuesday, November 15.

The reason FBI is getting a Sunday airing is that it had an extra episode in the can after its prior season finale was postponed.

The Voice will be off the air on November 8, with the series returning Monday, November 14.

La Brea and New Amsterdam will both be pre-empted on November 8 and will be back on the air on November 15.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise and The Rookie: Feds are taking Tuesday, November 8 off, and will be back one week later.

As of the time of writing, The Resident and Monarch are set to air original episodes on Tuesday, November 8.

Both shows had been on hiatus due to the network's coverage of the World Series, so it makes sense the network would want these shows back on the air sooner rather than later.

The CW will air encores of its low-rated fall dramas The Winchesters and The Professionals.

Pre-emptions on the broadcast networks are not uncommon, but it is a good idea for networks to take their shows off the air if the aim is to get the most eyes on them.

With something as important as the midterm elections, all eyes will be on the televised event.

What are your thoughts on the shake-up?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.