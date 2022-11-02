NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble

Scroll down to find out how every show is holding up.
1.
Chicago Fire - Certain Renewal
Chicago Fire is averaging 7 million viewers and a 0.69 rating in the demo.
The series soars with delayed viewing, so there's no way NBC would part ways with it any time soon.
It's safe.
2.
Chicago Med - Certain Renewal
Chicago Med is averaging 6.7 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the demo.
It doesn't get the lifts of the other shows in the franchise, but the live numbers are the most important here.
3.
Chicago PD - Certain Renewal
The series is a strong option for NBC, with its current season averaging 5.6 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.
It draws solid gains with the DVR factored in.
NBC might try it out on another night if the 10 p.m. slot is no longer feasible.
4.
Law & Order: SVU - Certain Renewal
The series remains a solid option for NBC, averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 0.58 rating.
It will be on the air for the years to come.
5.
Law & Order - Certain Renewal
NBC brought the show back last season after a decade on the air. 4.3 million viewers and a 0.49 rating are respectable numbers for broadcast, especially for a show tethered to one of the biggest shows on TV.
6.
Law & Order: Organized Crime - Certain Renewal
Law & Order: Organized Crime remains a solid performer in the10 p.m. slot.
The series is averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.49 rating.
NBC will keep this one around for a few years yet.
7.
La Brea - Could Go Either Way
La Brea lost considerable steam this season.
It is averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.38 rating.
IIt could be in some serious danger if NBC hands over the 10 p.m. slot back to affiliates.
8.
Quantum Leap - Could Go Either Way
The freshman drama is averaging 2.6 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the demo, losing a big chunk from a strong lead-in The Voice.
However, it does command strong viewing in delayed numbers, leading the freshman crop in the demo.
NBC gave it a vote of confidence with a backorder, but it would need to increase a bit to move to likely renewal status.
9.
New Amsterdam - Ending
New Amsterdam will end its run with a truncated fifth season.