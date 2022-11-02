NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble

at .

None of NBC's shows are performing terribly during the 2022-23 TV season.

That can change as we head into early 2023.

There have been reports that NBC is mulling handing its 10 p.m. slot back to affiliates, meaning there could be fewer shows on the network overall next season.

If this is the case, newer entries like Quantum Leap and La Brea would get the chop.

It could also lead to the demise of one of the Chicago shows. Does anyone remember Chicago Justice?

Scroll down to find out how every show is holding up.

1. Chicago Fire - Certain Renewal

Chicago Fire - Certain Renewal
Chicago Fire is averaging 7 million viewers and a 0.69 rating in the demo.

The series soars with delayed viewing, so there's no way NBC would part ways with it any time soon.

It's safe.

2. Chicago Med - Certain Renewal

Chicago Med - Certain Renewal
Chicago Med is averaging 6.7 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the demo.

It doesn't get the lifts of the other shows in the franchise, but the live numbers are the most important here.

3. Chicago PD - Certain Renewal

Chicago PD - Certain Renewal
The series is a strong option for NBC, with its current season averaging 5.6 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.

It draws solid gains with the DVR factored in.

NBC might try it out on another night if the 10 p.m. slot is no longer feasible.

4. Law & Order: SVU - Certain Renewal

Law & Order: SVU - Certain Renewal
The series remains a solid option for NBC, averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 0.58 rating.

It will be on the air for the years to come.

5. Law & Order - Certain Renewal

Law & Order - Certain Renewal
NBC brought the show back last season after a decade on the air. 4.3 million viewers and a 0.49 rating are respectable numbers for broadcast, especially for a show tethered to one of the biggest shows on TV.

6. Law & Order: Organized Crime - Certain Renewal

Law & Order: Organized Crime - Certain Renewal
Law & Order: Organized Crime remains a solid performer in the10 p.m. slot.

The series is averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.49 rating.

NBC will keep this one around for a few years yet.

7. La Brea - Could Go Either Way

La Brea - Could Go Either Way
La Brea lost considerable steam this season.

It is averaging 3.6 million viewers and a 0.38 rating.

IIt could be in some serious danger if NBC hands over the 10 p.m. slot back to affiliates.

8. Quantum Leap - Could Go Either Way

Quantum Leap - Could Go Either Way
The freshman drama is averaging 2.6 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the demo, losing a big chunk from a strong lead-in The Voice.

However, it does command strong viewing in delayed numbers, leading the freshman crop in the demo.

NBC gave it a vote of confidence with a backorder, but it would need to increase a bit to move to likely renewal status.

9. New Amsterdam - Ending

New Amsterdam - Ending
New Amsterdam will end its run with a truncated fifth season.

Wait! There's more! Just click "Next" below:

Next
Show Comments
Network:
NBC
Tag:
renew/cancel
Shows:
Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, La Brea, Quantum Leap
Related Photos:
NBC Slideshows, renew/cancel Slideshows, Chicago Med Slideshows, Chicago PD Slideshows, Chicago Fire Slideshows, Law & Order Slideshows, Law & Order: Organized Crime Slideshows, Law & Order: SVU Slideshows, New Amsterdam Slideshows, La Brea Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

NBC Quotes

Now I know you're telling the truth because no one would ever lie about doing something that heartless.

Max

So now Zoey can manipulate the laws of physics too? This is really incredible.

Max

NBC

NBC Photos

Raymond Lee of Quantum Leap
Raymond Lee of Quantum Leap OG
Hannibal Mask
Law & Order Cast Pic
Law & Order Pic
Law & Order Poster

NBC Videos

Perfect Harmony Trailer: Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp Hit the High Notes!
Perfect Harmony Trailer: Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp Hit the High Notes!
Sunnyside First Look Trailer: Kal Penn Dials Up the Humor
Sunnyside First Look Trailer: Kal Penn Dials Up the Humor
Bluff City Law Trailer: Jimmy Smits Returns to the Small Screen!
Bluff City Law Trailer: Jimmy Smits Returns to the Small Screen!
  1. Slideshows
  2. By Tag
  3. NBC Slideshows
  4. NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble