NBC Cheat Sheet: La Brea & Quantum Leap Are on the Bubble

None of NBC's shows are performing terribly during the 2022-23 TV season.

That can change as we head into early 2023.

There have been reports that NBC is mulling handing its 10 p.m. slot back to affiliates, meaning there could be fewer shows on the network overall next season.

If this is the case, newer entries like Quantum Leap and La Brea would get the chop.

It could also lead to the demise of one of the Chicago shows. Does anyone remember Chicago Justice?

Scroll down to find out how every show is holding up.