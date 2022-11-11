Grey's Anatomy Says Goodbye to Meredith in Emotional Midseason Premiere Trailer

Ellen Pompeo will take a leave of absence following Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7.

The beloved actress agreed to appear in eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 and is expected to be off-screen until the season finale, set to air in Spring 2023.

At the time it was revealed the actress and EP was scaling back her duties, it was revealed she would continue to narrate each and every episode.

Ellen Pompeo's Last Episode - Grey's Anatomy

ABC dropped a trailer for the highly anticipated midseason premiere, set to air Thursday, February 23, at 9/8c.

In the clip, Meredith is prepared for her last day before she embarks on a new journey in Boston.

Burned Down - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6

As Meredith calls it, it's her "big last day."

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith decided that leaving Seattle behind was the best move she could make for her family.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith has been through a lot, and it at the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6, it looked like her family home was in jeopardy.

Meredith is set to work alongside Jackson, but there's no telling whether Nick will go along with her.

Boston-Bound - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

Nick is from Minnesota, and they've had their fair share of ups and downs during their relationship, but it's clear they share much love for each other.

At the same time Pompeo dropped down to recurring status, it was revealed that Scott Speedman would also recur this season, so there's a good chance Nick will disappear for some time, whether he goes with Meredith or not.

While there has been plenty of debate about Ellen's presence beyond this season, showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a recent interview with Deadline that she didn't have an answer, saying that's up to Ellen.

Schmoozing Mer -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

"She’s got some new projects on the horizon that she’s really excited about but Grey’s Anatomy is her heart, she keeps saying it is her heart, so we’ll see."  

Vernoff also noted that she was not planning the season finale as Ellen's goodbye.

Check out the trailer below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

