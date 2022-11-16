Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Reveals Two Finales Were Shot Ahead of Cancellation

Stargirl's untimely cancellation left many wondering whether the series finale would actually feature enough closure.

Now, series star Brec Bassinger is speaking out about two endings being shot in case The CW picked up a fourth season.

The good news? It sounds like fans will get a conclusive ending.

“Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there’s been a lot of changes in the CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks,” Bassinger said on the Wayne Ayers Podcast.

Bassinger says the final episode will have a "a lot of beautiful closure."

However, the star says that it will "make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane."

"Like, it would have been epic."

"And I actually believe that’s why it took so long for us to officially get the cancelation news, because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn’t meant to be.”

The CW confirmed late last month that it would not be picking up a fourth season amid changes at the network.

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons,” Geoff Johns said at the time of the cancellation.

“With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure."

"The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations."

"I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons."

"Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built.”

The series finale is set to air December 7.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.