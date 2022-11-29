TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips With Midseason Finale, Bumper in Berlin Has Decent Sampling on NBC

9-1-1 said goodbye to 2022 on a down note.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9 secured 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down a tenth vs. its prior episode.

The series will return in 2023 with the second half of the season.

The Cleaning Lady followed with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Over on NBC, The Voice had 6.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating -- rising week-to-week.

A special airing of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin had 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The demo tally is strong for a 10 p.m. series. The test will be if viewers now watch more of the show on Peacock.

ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight returned at a respectable 2.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Good Doctor followed with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The CW went with fall finales of All American (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and All American Homecoming (0.4 million/0.1 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.