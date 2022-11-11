TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Rises With Station 19 Crossover

ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 said goodbye to 2022 with an uptick in the ratings.

Station 19 (4 million/0.5 rating) perked up in total viewers but was steady in the demo.

Grey's Anatomy prepared for Meredith's departure with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The total viewer tally tied its season high, which was set by the season premiere in October.

ABC closed out the night with a special airing of Reasonable Doubt with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

CBS went with Young Sheldon (6.8 million/0.5 rating), Ghosts (6.4 million/0.5 rating), So Help Me Todd (4.3 million/0.5 rating), and CSI: Vegas (3.4 million/0.3 rating), which all turned in solid numbers.

NBC's Law & Order (4 million/0.4 rating), Law & Order: SVU (4 million/0.5 rating), and Law & Order: Organized Crime (2.9 million/0.4 rating) were all steady.

FOX went with Hell's Kitchen (2.1 million/0.4 rating), Call Me Kat (1.3 million/0.2 rating), and Welcome to Flatch (1.1 million/0.2 rating).

The CW's Walker (0.8 million/0.1 rating) and Walker Independence (0.5 million/0.0 rating) were on par with their season averages.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.