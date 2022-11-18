Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 8

Did Severide make a big career change?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 8, Det. Pryma asked him to help on a case involving explosives.

Meanwhile, Gallo and Carver clashed after Gallo improvised on a call.

How did the others inside Firehouse 51 feel about it?

Elsewhere, Violet encouraged Brett to start dating again.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.