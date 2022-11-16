Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Was Maggie's return for the right reasons?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 7, the team investigated two homicides as the former agent returned.

Figuring Out Relationship - FBI Season 5 Episode 6

OA was curious about his partner's return but was thrown for a loop when a sudden turn of events made it look like Maggie was hiding something.

Elsewhere, Jubal continued to try to get throw to his son following the harrowing events at the school.

Watch FBI Season 5 Episode 7 Online

FBI Season 5 Episode 7 Quotes

For seven months, my biggest concern was that my local coffee shop was going to run out of oat milk. So I needed a minute today.

Maggie [to OA]

Scola: Your medical clearance came through?
Maggie: I don't think I could have stayed home one more day.

FBI Season 5 Episode 7

FBI Season 5 Episode 7 Photos

Back Too Soon? - FBI Season 5 Episode 7
Down They Go - FBI Season 5 Episode 7
Back to Work - FBI Season 5 Episode 7
Multiple Murders - FBI Season 5 Episode 7
Seeking Info - FBI Season 5 Episode 7
Concerned About Maggie - FBI Season 5 Episode 7
