Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 19 Episode 6

Did Meredith lose her house?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6, a thunderstorm left everyone on the edge as Meredith prepared for her big move to Boston.

Meanwhile, the hospital was on a mission to save an injured reporter and family affected by the storm.

Elsewhere, a beloved author underwent a risky surgery, but the hospital equipment went down during the storm.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.