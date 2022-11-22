Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Who returned to help the team?

A naval officer was murdered while moonlighting in a theater on NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 8, leaving the team with many questions.

Meanwhile, Kai enlisted Whistler to open an investigation into an old friend turned criminal.

Elsewhere, Lucy tried to do something great for someone on the team.

