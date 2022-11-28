Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Who had it out for Misty?

On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 7, a superstar singer vowed to retire.

However, things changed when she got a devastating letter threatening her life.

McCall was hired as the new security detail and to track down the culprit.

Our favorite equalizer was pushed to the limit as she tried to find out the truth.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.