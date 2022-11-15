Yellowstone Breaks Premiere Records With Season 5 Premiere

Yellowstone continues to be a force in the ratings for Paramount Network.

The highly anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 premiere drew a cumulative 12.1 million viewers.

These numbers include simulcasts on CMT, TV Land, Pop, and Sunday-night encores.

The numbers showcase that interest in the Taylor Sheridan-created drama is not waning.

It's rare for a series to grow exponentially, but the word-of-mouth for the Kevin Costner drama continues to be off the charts.

Last month, the first two episodes launched in theaters as a special fan-focused event that sold out in many locations.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone Season 5 features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have all been upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein and Rob Kirkland with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

The first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 sent the narrative in a drastically different direction, with John being sworn in as governor of Montana, and there are some huge moments in the aftermath.

With an unprecedented battle for power on the horizon, there's a lot to consider.

What are your thoughts on the impressive numbers?

Are you surprised the series continues to boast strong ratings?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.

These Are The Current 'Ships That Invented Chemistry Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.