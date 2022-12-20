1923 Crushes Paramount+ Viewership Record

The Yellowstone universe is not slowing down at this stage.

The latest prequel, anchored by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, launched to record numbers for Paramount+.

Including Paramount+ and multiple Paramount Network airings, 1923 Season 1 Episode 1 got off the ground running with 7.4 million viewers.

Cara Dutton's Primal Scream - 1923

The streaming service did not distinguish just how many watched on streaming.

Instead, we got a total number of people that watched the premiere, and we'll have to see how the series holds up in the coming weeks.

Cara Writes a Letter - 1923 Season 1 Episode 1

It's worth noting that the series will not continue to air on Paramount Network.

It will only be available on Paramount+ from this point forward, which might help the streaming service bolster its streaming results.

"Anchored by Taylor Sheridan’s incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences,” Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming’s Chief Programming Officer, said in a statement.

John and Jacob on the Range - 1923 Season 1 Episode 1

“We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can’t wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak and adventure set amongst the backdrop of the Mountain West.”

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story,  introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren).

The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Jacob and Banner Go Toe to Toe - 1923 Season 1 Episode 1

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

What are your thoughts on the big numbers?

Did you expect it to be this big?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

1923 Quotes

Sheriff: I thought the goal was to calm 'em down, Jake.
Jacob: That was your goal. My goal was not to have a range war.

Jacob: Stealin' another man's grass is like stealin' his steers. You graze on another man's grass again, and I'll have your whole flock. And I'm a man of my word.
Banner: Stealin' grass. Man doesn't own the grass! The mountains own the grass! God owns the grass! And you're not good, Jacob Dutton! You're no good!

