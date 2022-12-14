Ellen Pompeo Feels ‘Super Happy’ About Grey’s Anatomy Exit, Explains Why She Had To Do Something New

Ellen Pompeo's time on Grey's Anatomy is almost over.

Despite speculation that Pompeo would return after filming her Hulu limited series, it sounds like the star is moving on from the show for good.

Pompeo appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, revealing she's "super happy" about moving on from the ABC juggernaut.

“I feel super happy — but, listen, the show has been incredible to me. I’ve loved a lot of the experience, but I gotta mix it up a little bit," Pompeo said when asked about her thoughts on leaving the show.

"I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs," the star added.

"I gotta do something new… you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

“Nineteen years is longer than people keep their kids in their house… so this is like me going away to college, kinda,” she continued.

Pompeo then went on to speak about what she's doing following her 19-season run on Grey's Anatomy.

“I have a lot that I’m doing — I have three kids, so I take care of them. It’s really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them,” she said.

“I’m gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool, like, kinda crazy true story,” Pompeo continued.

Ellen announced her decision to scale back her duties on Grey's Anatomy earlier this year, in advance of the Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premiere.

The series brought in a raft of new cast members to revamp the series.

Pompeo shed light on her departure last month when ABC dropped a promo for her final episodes with the show.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” Pompeo wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!” the star added.

"I love you madly and appreciate you right back," Pompeo wrote.

"This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit."

"With a lot of love and immense."

It's unclear at this stage how often Pompeo will be back for a visit, but we do know she is attached to return for the season finale in the spring.

Check out the full interview on the Drew Barrymore show below.

