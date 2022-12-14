Ellen Pompeo Feels ‘Super Happy’ About Grey’s Anatomy Exit, Explains Why She Had To Do Something New

at .

Ellen Pompeo's time on Grey's Anatomy is almost over.

Despite speculation that Pompeo would return after filming her Hulu limited series, it sounds like the star is moving on from the show for good.

Pompeo appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, revealing she's "super happy" about moving on from the ABC juggernaut.

Meredith on Season 19 - Grey's Anatomy

“I feel super happy — but, listen, the show has been incredible to me. I’ve loved a lot of the experience, but I gotta mix it up a little bit," Pompeo said when asked about her thoughts on leaving the show.

"I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs," the star added. 

Mom's Home - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 4

"I gotta do something new… you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."

“Nineteen years is longer than people keep their kids in their house… so this is like me going away to college, kinda,” she continued.

Pompeo then went on to speak about what she's doing following her 19-season run on Grey's Anatomy.

“I have a lot that I’m doing — I have three kids, so I take care of them. It’s really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them,” she said.

Boston-Bound - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

“I’m gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool, like, kinda crazy true story,” Pompeo continued.

Ellen announced her decision to scale back her duties on Grey's Anatomy earlier this year, in advance of the Grey's Anatomy Season 19 premiere.

The series brought in a raft of new cast members to revamp the series.

Pompeo shed light on her departure last month when ABC dropped a promo for her final episodes with the show.

Burned Down - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6

I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” Pompeo wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!” the star added. 

"I love you madly and appreciate you right back," Pompeo wrote. 

"This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit."

Schmoozing Mer -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

"With a lot of love and immense."  

It's unclear at this stage how often Pompeo will be back for a visit, but we do know she is attached to return for the season finale in the spring.

Check out the full interview on the Drew Barrymore show below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Grey's Anatomy Quotes

MEREDITH: "You don't get to call me a whore. When I met you, I thought I had found the person that I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I was done! All the boys and all the bars and all the obvious daddy issues, who cares? I was done. You left me. You chose Addison. I'm all glued back together now. I make no apologies for how I chose to repair what you broke. You don't get to call me a whore."
DEREK: "This thing with us is finished. It's over."
MEREDITH: "Finally."
DEREK: "Yeah, it's done."
MEREDITH: "It is done."

Arizona: Oh my God! I mean, I understand why you're into her. She's hot. Wait, she likes you?
Nathan: What? I mean, I'm going to try not to be offended at that.
Arizona: No, no, no. It's just that Derek was, Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl's heart beat for Derek Shepherd. It just, it never occurred to me that she would ever be with anyone else. He was perfect. He was everything. That man turned her world. It, I spooked you. Don't be spooked.

Grey's Anatomy Music

  Song Artist
You know im no good You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse iTunes
Song Worrisome Heart Melody Gardot
Help im alive Help I'm Alive Metric iTunes

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Photos

Ellen Pompeo's Last Episode - Grey's Anatomy
Burned Down - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6
House Destroyed - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6
Focused-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6
Preparing the Interns - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6
Mentored Days -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6

Grey's Anatomy Videos

Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo: DeLuca in Cuffs!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Rom-Com Goodness!
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Ellen Pompeo Feels ‘Super Happy’ About Grey’s Anatomy Exit, Explains Why She Had To Do Something New