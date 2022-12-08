Hunters Season 2 Teaser Trailer: The Hunt Is On To Take Down Hitler!

January is lining up to be an incredible month for entertainment.

Today, Amazon Studios released the new teaser for the second and final season of Hunters, premiering exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on January 13.

As you'll see in the official teaser below, the story has heated up in our absence.

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America.

Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

Jonah has grown up considerably and taken on a delicious new leadership role after his unexpected encounter with Offerman.

He's barely recognizable!

Al Pacino returns for the epic series conclusion of Hunters, alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

The trailer promises a new direction, and exciting locations await.

It also suggests that Jonah and Millie have been working alone, but in their final push to end evil, they need the whole team to reconvene.

As Sister Harriet says, "Evil doesn't retire," so why should they?

We expect this season to lead to an epic showdown with Hitler himself, and the trailer ends with another look at Udo Kier in the role.

Will everyone make it out alive? How much will they give up to tear down evil itself?

We'll have to watch the full season to know for sure, but we can't wait to find out.

And there's more!

In celebration of the farewell season, Hunters will also be releasing an official six-episode companion podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance.

Debuting its first three episodes on December 13, the new podcast profiles extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust.

The remaining three episodes will be available on January 3.

From Prime Video, Monkeypaw Productions and Story Mill Media, the podcast is executive produced by Jordan Peele and will be hosted by series creator David Weil.

That gives us something to chew on while we wait for the January 14th premiere.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios.

The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.

Here's a hint: We've seen the final season, and it's well worth the wait!

Check out the trailer now:

