Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions

Fans of Teen Wolf were given an almighty treat during Brazil's Comic Con Xperience (CCXP) on Sunday.

Oh, and there was even a treat for potential fans of Wolf Pack, the new series from the Jeff Davis, the creator of Teen Wolf.

Both Teen Wolf and Wolf Pack are set to premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada.

The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

In Latin America and Brazil, the film will be available early next year. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

The trailer was unveiled during today’s joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel at CCXP featuring Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig and Wolf Pack's Rodrigo Santoro.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged.

The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night.

But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them - the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Nobi Nakaniski, and Tyler Hoechlin.

Check out the trailer below and scroll down for Wolf Pack goodness.

Wolf Pack stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Check out the new clip.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.