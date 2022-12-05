The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities

Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive.

HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions.

For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from whatever scam Quentin has up his sleeve?

Jack revealed too much while he was drunk on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, so something tells us he will do everything in his power to avoid her getting in touch with Tanya.

Thankfully, Tanya already knows something is afoot after finding the photo of Quentin and Greg, which must have resonated after hearing the cowboy story.

Could Tanya be playing along and planning to outmaneuver these men at the last minute?

The trailer confirms we'll be taking another trip on the yacht, which may or may not be the scene of one of the deaths.

The yacht was present in the opening scene of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1, but its presence could be a giant misdirect.

Greg also has to come back into the mix and we see Tanya looking down the yacht at someone, so perhaps he will show up to say that he knows about her night of passion with Nicolo.

Then there's the Ethan, Harper, Cameron, and Daphne of it all. Ethan is slowly spiraling out of control as he wonders whether his wife slept with Cameron.

Even Daphne picks up on it, but what if she kills Cameron or Harper and tries to make it look like Ethan did the deed?

I mean, we should expect the unexpected on this show, so I might as well throw that theory out there.

We can probably rule out Mia unless she left the hotel room before Valentina.

We see Valentina rushing away from the room, the morning after the night before.

With multiple fatalities confirmed, there really is no telling who will be dead by the end of the finale.

All we can do is speculate based on what we've learned throughout the season.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

