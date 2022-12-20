TV Ratings: The Wheel Starts Low for NBC

NBC's newest game show got underway Monday with lower-than-expected ratings.

The Wheel launched in the 10 p.m. hour with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

The series didn't get the strongest lead-in, launching out of Shrek 2 (1.8 million/0.3 rating).

NBC has committed to airing the series that started its life in the U.K. stripped across weeknights through next week.

The numbers are not strong, but if the show can inch up a tenth or two in the coming episodes, it might be able to eke out another short run on the network.

ABC's Monday Night Football coverage scored 6.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating, easily dominating the night.

FOX's Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular secured 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- not a great result.

The CW went with Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown, which managed 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.