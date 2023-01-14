And Just Like That: Carrie and Aidan Reunite in First Look at Season 2

And Just Like That... Carrie is getting a blast from the past.

HBO Max confirmed Friday that John Corbett will be bringing back Aidan from Sex and the City for the highly-anticipated second season of the sequel series.

The photos show the pair, hand in hand, in New York City.

It's a sight we like to see as long-time fans of the franchise.

Thankfully, HBO Max knows this pairing has fans, so there are not one but five photos.

They look cute together, right?

Corbett initially appeared in Sex and the City Season 3 and stayed with the series until Sex and the City Season 6.

He also appeared in the second motion picture based on the series.

Corbett previously claimed he would be a part of the show's freshman season.

"I'm going to do the show," Corbett told the New York Post ahead of the series debut.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

However, fans were left feeling short-changed when the character did not appear.

Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the move on Watch What Happens Live last year.

"It was fun. It was fun for him to say that," Parker said.

"When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, 'No, no, no, it's a free country first of all.'"

"And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun."

Thankfully, fans will get their wish with the upcoming second season.

Carrie's life was blown to smithereens in the first season when her husband, Big, died of a heart attack in the series premiere.

It showcased Carrie at a different stage in her life as she tried to regroup and move on with her life.

The series was a massive success for HBO Max.

Despite being reported to be in line for a speedy renewal, talks reportedly stalled when sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth came to light.

Ultimately, HBO Max picked up a new season months later.

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," HBO Max said when the show got a pickup.

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.