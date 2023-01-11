Grey’s Anatomy Drops an Emotional Trailer for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes. Is This the End of the Line for Meredith Grey?

at .

Saying goodbye to Meredith Grey will not be easy if the new trailer released for the back half of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is to be believed.

As revealed ahead of the season premiere last year, Ellen Pompeo will depart the ABC medical hit after headlining it for 19 seasons.

At the time, it was revealed that Pompeo was dropping from a regular series to a recurring status.

Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey's Anatomy

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith got the wheels in motion for her big exit on the midseason finale, and the latest teaser showcases her final day at the hospital.

Plenty of questions still need to be answered, but we will learn more when the series returns on Thursday, February 23, at 9/8c.

Burned Down - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6

Titled "I'll Follow the Sun," the big episode finds the doctors planning a surprise goodbye.

However, Nick is less than thrilled about her departure and has big questions about their relationship's future.

Breaking up Nick and Meredith wouldn't be a good move because the series has successfully developed them as a couple.

They never rushed together, and fans were treated to a slow-burn relationship that was rewarding when they ultimately defined what they were to each other.

Mentored Days -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 6

As for what else happens in the emotional midseason premiere:

"The interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston's groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question." 

Despite ABC promoting Meredith's last hurrah, Pompeo has been vocal about returning.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!" Pompeo wrote on Instagram in November.

Boston-Bound - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 5

"Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!" the star, who has been on the show since the beginning, wrote.

"I love you madly and appreciate you right back," Pompeo wrote. 

"This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit."

"With a lot of love and immense."

