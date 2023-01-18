Shrinking: Apple TV+ Unveils First Trailer for the Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Led Comedy

Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Shrinking.

The upcoming comedy stars Jason Segel and is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel.

Harrison Ford also stars in one of his first major television roles.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers.

Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

Shrinking marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in Apple Original Film The Sky is Everywhere.

The series also marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television, alongside global phenomenon Ted Lasso and the upcoming drama series Bad Monkey.

Goldstein also stars and serves as writer and co-executive producer on Ted Lasso, which was recently honored with the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Comedy series for the second year in a row, as well as a back-to-back win in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein.

Take a look at the trailer:

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals, also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including Truth be Told season three, Dear Edward, Hello Tomorrow!, Liaison, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, and more.

Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

This is a comedy worth watching TV Fanatics.

It's par for the course with Apple productions, but it's got our seal of approval.

