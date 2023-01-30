Star Trek: Picard Final Season Trailer Reunites the Next Generation Crew

Star Trek: Picard is poised to have fans in tears during its final season.

Paramount+ debuted the official trailer for the third and final season of the hit drama series during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The final season premieres on Thursday, February 16, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., with new episodes of the 10-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

Additionally, the trailer revealed two new season three cast members.

Ed Speleers (Outlander, You) will appear as a series regular who aids Beverly Crusher's medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten.

Meanwhile, Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, Riches) will also appear in a recurring role as captain of the U.S.S. Titan.

Star Trek: features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The series follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd also star.

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of STAR TREK: PICARD, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new," the official logline teases.

"This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers.

Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three.

The trailer is a thrilling display of action and nostalgia.

We don't want to spoil any of it, so take a look at your own risk.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.