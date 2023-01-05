The Mosquito Coast Season Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek: The Foxes Have a Fiery Argument About the Future

The Foxes are at war!

On The Mosquito Coast Season 2 Episode 10, airing tomorrow (Friday, January 6) on Apple TV+, the family is back together, but it's anything but tranquil in the below exclusive clip.

You see, they have a big decision to make:

Where do they go from here?

The family is divided like never before, but will there be a way forward for them?

Margot (Melissa George) is ready for a change. Unfortunately, Allie (Justin Theroux) thinks that's a pipe dream at this stage.

Margot wants somewhere to call home and watch her kids grow up, but that doesn't appear to be on Allie's agenda.

Allie knows that the family has few places they could potentially call home.

He knows the charges against his wife are mounting.

He believes Dina (Logan Polish) will get a slap on the wrist, but Margot faces some big charges.

Ultimately, Margot's resentment towards her husband comes to the forefront, and who can blame her?

The family is in danger of not being together for a long time, and it certainly makes me wonder where they will go from here.

It's hard to imagine any scenario involving all four of them together, but hey, stranger things have happened.

And then there's Charlie (Gabriel Bateman).

As his mother and father have a war of words, he's forced to stand up and tell them to "shut up."

It's an intense clip, for sure. If it's the shape of things to come on the season finale, then we should buckle up for a wild ride.

The Mosquito Coast has been a pressure cooker this season as everyone has tried to survive, even when it seems impossible.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.