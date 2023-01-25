TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns Down, Accused Slumps Without NFL Lead-In

FOX's 9-1-1: Lone Star returned following a lengthy hiatus.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 1 had 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series was down from last season's premiere (5.5 million/0.8), finale (4.6 million/0.6), and average (4.8 million/0.6 rating).

While the series was down on Tuesdays, it improved upon The Resident's performance in the slot this season.

Accused Season 1 Episode 2 dropped hard from its NFL-fueled premiere.

The second episode of the anthology series had 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

NBC's Night Court lost some steam, dipping to 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

American Auto returned at 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The new season lost considerable steam vs. its lead-in, but it was on par with its performance last season.

Over on CBS, FBI (7.3 million/0.6), FBI: International (5.9 million/0.4), and FBI: Most Wanted (5.1 million/0.4 rating) were on par with their recent results.

ABC's The Rookie (4.2 million/0.4 rating) lost a tenth, while The Rookie: Feds (2.7 million/0.3 rating), and Will Trent (3 million/0.3 rating) were both steady.

