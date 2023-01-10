TV Ratings: NCISverse Crossover Scores for CBS; Alert Craters

The highly-anticipated NCISverse crossover finally premiered on CBS on Monday evening, and the numbers were strong.

NCIS kicked things off with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, relatively steady in the demo vs. its season average but up considerably among viewers.

NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 7.2 million viewers and a (0.5 rating), while NCIS: Los Angeles closed out the event with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

On FOX, the time-period debut of Alert: Missing Persons Unit was way down from its Sunday debut (4 million/0.7 rating).

A drop was expected with a weaker lead-in, but the numbers are not great.

The series is, thus far, following a similar trajectory to Monarch, which was canceled earlier this season.

Fantasy Island aired earlier for FOX with 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on NBC, America's Got Talent All Stars inched down, drawing 4.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Quantum Leap lost some ground among total viewers (1.7 million/0.3 rating).

ABC's The Parent Test encores (1.6 million/0.3) served as a lead-in for an encore of Will Trent (1.6 million/0.2 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.