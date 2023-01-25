Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 12

at .

Who brought a mysterious bioweapon into the United States of America?

On FBI Season 5 Episode 12, two MTA workers were dead, and one was injured.

OA Pauses - FBI Season 5 Episode 11

The team had to determine the location of the suspect, as well as the next target.

Meanwhile, Jubal's past demons surfaced when the high-pressure case coincided with Tyler's latest health scare.

Watch FBI Season 5 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

FBI Season 5 Episode 12 Quotes

Isobel: Hey, Jubal.
Jubal: Yeah?
Isobel: Do your thing.

Researcher: You're kidding.
Scola: We're the FBI. We're not really known for our kidding.

FBI Season 5 Episode 12

FBI Season 5 Episode 12 Photos

Closing In - FBI Season 5 Episode 12
Jubal's Turmoil - FBI Season 5 Episode 12
Bioweapon Investigation - FBI Season 5 Episode 12
Investigating MTA Attack - FBI Season 5 Episode 12
Chasing Suspects - FBI Season 5 Episode 12
Hunting Terrorists - FBI Season 5 Episode 12
  1. FBI
  2. FBI Season 5
  3. FBI Season 5 Episode 12
  4. Watch FBI Online: Season 5 Episode 12