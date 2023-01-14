Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 8

Did the family manage to find some happiness after some traumatic events?

On Walker Season 3 Episode 8, Abeline recovered as the Walkers tried to ring in the new year together.

Meanwhile, Cassie pulled Trey into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul.

However, Cassie got the sense she was in hot water with Captain James.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.