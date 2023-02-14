All American Promo: Billy's Funeral Leads to Plenty of Drama

Welp, this is going to be a tearjerker.

The only thing tougher than Billy's (Taye Diggs) death is how everyone picks up the pieces in the aftermath.

The CW shared a promo for All American Season 5 Episode 12, and it will be a difficult hour for fans and their favorite characters.

"When an unexpected event rocks both the Beverly Hills and Crenshaw communities, they come together to support each other in an unexpected way," the official logline for "The Lost One" reads.

The trailer shows everyone in a somber mood as they prepare for Billy's funeral.

Laura (Monet Mazur) questions why many people should be invited to the funeral.

Billy was the father figure for all of the characters, something that took him away from his family at times.

Laura believes that she shared Billy with everyone in life and would prefer his funeral to be a smaller, more intimate gathering.

Grief affects everyone differently, and it looks like Laura is affected the most, at least according to the trailer.

All American Season 5 Episode 11 said goodbye to Billy in an emotional fashion after he died trying to save Jabari following a bus crash.

In an interview with TV Line, Diggs revealed that he decided to depart the series last season.

"I was having a great time. It was just a feeling that I got [that I was ready to leave], and I just honored that feeling," the star told the outlet. "

"It was maybe mid-fourth season. I don't even remember, to be honest, because the showrunner [Carroll] and myself are close."

"We'd been keeping in contact, so she had known, and we'd been talking."

"And we decided how to go about it, and storylines and whatnot, so it was all above board, and everyone was in the know."

