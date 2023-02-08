And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's Reunion

And Just Like That Season 2 will bring two beloved Sex and the City characters together.

That much we've known for a while since John Corbett's return was confirmed.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the HBO Max sequel, opened up about the news to Extra.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told the outlet of the exciting news.

"He brings a lot of joy."

"He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

"It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out," said Parker.

"And I think it will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

Parker said she couldn't delve much more into the storyline.

"I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

Corbett initially appeared in Sex and the City Season 3 and stayed with the series until Sex and the City Season 6.

He returned for the second big-screen movie.

The actor previously hinted that he would be returning ahead of the series debut of And Just Like That.

"I'm going to do the show," Corbett told the New York Post ahead of the premiere.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]."

Parker reacted to him saying that on Watch What Happens Live.

"It was fun. It was fun for him to say that," Parker said.

"When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he's nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, 'No, no, no, it's a free country first of all.'"

"And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun."

And Just Like That landed a second season renewal on HBO Max last year.

A premiere date has not been set.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.