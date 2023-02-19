Days of Our Lives Round Table: Should Steve Kill Orpheus?

Will Marlena make it out of Hell? Is Orpheus headed there soon?

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Mikey from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate if Orpheus can avoid being killed, whether the women will make it out of Hell, and their reaction to Allie and Sonny leaving Salem.

Orpheus claims that someone else is responsible for the deaths of Kate, Kayla, and Marlena. Who do you think he means?

Mikey: I assume he's referring to the person who stole the orchid, ultimately being responsible for the three women's deaths. In light of casting spoilers, I have an idea of who that might be and how it could segue into an upcoming story.

And let's be real -- he IS still responsible for this. The fact that they found a cure and then someone screwed with it doesn't exempt him from responsibility.

Jack: My guess, unless he makes something up to mess with the guys (this is Orpheus, after all!), is that he means Megan Hathaway. She's been reported to be coming back soon, and she may have needed the orchid to finish resurrecting Bo.

Megan also is Stefano's daughter, so she might have her own evil plan. The only question is why she would work with Orpheus, who I'd think is a rival of the Dimeras (and who messes with Stefano's "Queen of the Night" Marlena, which Stefano would never have approved of.)

Christine: Yeah, the only two people I can think of are Kristen, who is already in jail, and Megan, who may have needed to orchid for one of her plans.I'm at a loss if it's neither of them.

Will Steve and John go through will killing Orpheus? Do you hope they do?

Mikey: Given the fact that he claims he can direct them to someone else who holds responsibility, I'd guess not. I would love for Orpheus to die (if anyone could actually die on this show).

They've overused him as a villain, and I'm very tired of him being inserted as a plot device. But I don't want John and Steve to be actual murderers, so I'd prefer that he be killed by another inmate or something.

Jack: I hope not. I agree with Anna that that's only letting Orpheus drag them down to his level. And who says he'd stay dead, anyway? As Steve said, Orpheus has been killed before.

Christine: I wouldn't blame them if they did kill him after the man basically murdered their wives and threatened their families. But I'll be shocked if it goes that far.

My guess is that either Roman will stop them, or they'll want to find out who else Orpheus claims is responsible for their deaths.

Were you happy to see Doug playing the devil? Do you think the women will avoid or make it out of Hell?

Mikey: I would not say "happy." I'm always glad to see Bill Hayes, and I'm glad they've found some fun stuff for him to do. But the dialogue and story are awful and ridiculous.

I hate that this foolishness appears to be their Big story for this year. I do think they'll eventually make it out of Hell and back to the land of the living, at some point. I just hope that's soon!

Jack: I love that Bill Hayes has something to do, but I'd rather the Devil was played by Deidre Hall as Marlena's twin, Samantha. That would have been a great nod to history, especially since the first time Marlena "died," it turned out it was really Samantha that was dead.

Of course the women will escape Hell. The only questions are when and how. I can't imagine the writers are going to leave it like this!

Christine: Yes! I think Bill Hayes really enjoys playing something so different, and it shows. But I will say I kept wishing that Joseph Mascolo were still alive. Stefano would have made the perfect devil.

Yes, we all expect the women to make it out of the afterlife, however I am curious to see how that finally occurs.

Should Jack have given up The Spectator to Gwen? Are you looking forward to seeing Gwen, Xander, and Leo run the paper?

Mikey: Whatever the opposite of looking forward to something is how I feel about having that trio in charge of The Spectator. I thought the confrontation itself gave Jack and Jennifer some good material, and if we had to do this, I wish they'd made more of a story of it.

When Gwen and Xander pointed out that Jack stole the paper from Leo's mother, I thought, "Hey! That's an interesting angle to play!" But they blew right past it and now will probably shuffle Jack and Jen offscreen quickly while these three buffoons gloat all around town.

Jack: Ugh, no! I think he should have called a lawyer after Gwen made the threat the first time so he could protect Jennifer without giving up the paper. I would have much rather Jack and Jen fought for the paper than see any of Gwen, Xander, and Leo ruining it.

Christine: I'm in the minority here because I can't wait to see Gwen, Xander, and Leo fumbling their way through trying to run the Spectator and how to use their newfound power.

I think this could give them a lot of fun story possibilities and I enjoy the three of them as a team.

Allie and Chanel broke up, and Allie left Salem. React!

Mikey: I thought the scenes concerning their breakup were pretty well done! Both actresses gave strong performances, and the way it was played as more of a sad realization than full-on anger was an interesting note to hit.

It was also nice to see some human drama, based on people making real mistakes and tough decisions, as a counterpoint to the afterlife silliness.

Jack: I'm glad Chanel had the maturity to realize this wasn't working. I couldn't believe Allie seriously thought Chanel could just forget that Allie slept with Alex!

Allie's departure from Salem felt so rushed. I think it would have made more sense for her to go visit Sami to regroup.

Christine: The only downside was that Allie's departure felt very rushed, and like Jack, I expected her to head off to spend time with Sami and Sidney, but this works too.

The breakup scenes were well done. I really felt Allie and Chanel's pain, but it was time for this relationship to end, at least for now.

Sonny and Will are leaving Salem? Will you miss them? Do you hope to see them return soon?

Mikey: I'll miss them a bit, but I'm sure they will visit for holidays or special occasions when the actors are available. They brought Zach Tinker onto the main show after he was a hit in Beyond Salem, and I don't think they had much of a plan for him, which showed.

So I can't say I'm upset to see him and Will leave town together, rather than have their marriage destroyed in the name of Leo.

Jack: I will always have a soft spot for them. They were Salem's first gay couple, and although they are not trans, they represent the first time I felt anywhere close to included on DAYS.

So I do hope they come back. But if they do, I'd like a story not involving Leo interfering with them. Ever since Leo arrived in Salem, that seems to be the only story Sonny and Will ever have.

Christine: I love Will and Sonny, but there wasn't much story here, and with Will leaving, I'm happy that Sonny chose to go with him. However, I do hope they return in the near future with a bigger, better, storyline.

If you could choose one legacy character to return to Salem, who would it be?

Mikey: There are plenty! I think JJ Deveraux could be good, potentially in the form of a recast, as he'd anchor Jack and Jennifer a bit.

I also think a recast Claire (if we can't have Olivia Rose Keegan, who's off doing big things) would make for a nice addition to the younger set. That last Claire recast never got much defining story of her own, and I didn't feel she was a great fit to begin with -- but the character could go in so many directions now.

Of course, I'd also love to see Parker Jonas!

Jack: Does JJ count? (I know Jennifer is recurring, or I'd choose her too.) I hate that Jack and Jennifer seem to have forgotten their son exists most of the time.

JJ could help Jack get out of this mess, since he has experience outwitting blackmailers, and it would be fun if he had words for Gabi over her current mess.

It would be even better if Paige turned out to be alive, too, since we are resurrecting everyone who wants to be resurrected.

My other choice would be Eve (as long as she doesn't resurrect her "affair" with JJ.) I always thought Eve and Eric would make a great couple, and I'd love for her to be the one to save him from Sloan.

Eve vs. Nicole would be fun too, and Eve and Brady have history, and she's friends with Chloe! So that would make for some interesting additions to the story.

Christine: Bo! Now that we know Bo is alive somewhere, I want him back. He made every pairing and storyline better.

Hope never paired as well with any one else. There was nothing quite like Bo's friendship with Steve. He was a great brother to Kayla, Roman, and Kim.

And if we can assume that Victor's death is coming soon, it would be great to have Bo around for that too.

For Valentine's Day, Nicole ended up with EJ, Eric with Sloan, Gabi sought out Li, and Johnny and Wendy watched a movie. Which were your favorite and least favorite pairings for the holiday?

Mikey: I hate to admit this because it doesn't make much narrative sense for the characters given their history, but I enjoy the vibe that Nicole has with Dan Feuerreigel's EJ.

They work surprisingly well together, and Nicole is such a self-saboteur that I can almost justify why she'd go anywhere near this man again after the things he did to her a decade ago.

I also think Johnny and Wendy are sweet and could have some potential.

Jack: Ugh, I hated the whole EJ/Nicole/Eric/Sloan scenario. It's inevitable these four would run into each other, but the way it played out was so immature.

I didn't like Gabi seeking Li out, either. She needs to stay done with him. But I like Johnny with Wendy, so I'll vote for them even though Chanel being single is probably going to end this as quickly as it began.

Christine: I loved EJ and Nicole. These two have some great chemistry, but I fear the end game is to get her back with Eric, which I'm dreading.

Oddly enough, I kind of like Eric with Sloan. He's a character that generally bores me, and Sloan is showing new sides to him. Even if I don't love those sides, at least it's more interesting.

Gabi running back to Li was just pathetic. And as sweet as Johnny and Wendy are, I'm rooting for him and Chanel to find their way back together.

Was there anything else you'd like to point out this week, good or bad?

Mikey: Ummm... I'm glad they showed the interior of the Bistro! It was nice to get some set variety. That's a nice thing I can say.

I really just want this horrendous story about the three ladies in the afterlife to come to a close. It's dreadful and silly, and it's not doing any of the performers any favors.

Jack: I know that Statesville has never been a realistic prison, but the ease with which John and Steve were able to carry out this plan was totally ridiculous.

Anna's interactions with the urn were hilarious. I hope Tony shows up to ask her what she thinks she's doing!d

Christine: What do they think they're doing with the Li/Gabi/Stefan storyline? They're making all three of them look so pathetic that I don't care who ends up with whom. I just want them off my screen.

And then Brady tossing the flowers that Stefan sent Chloe just made him look like an immature jackass. Chloe's the only smart one in this group as she knew when to leave town!

