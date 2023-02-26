Days of Our Lives Round Table: Who is the Most Despicable Person in Salem?

Did you laugh as Kate mocked Marlena as she chose to eat Muesli in the afterlife? Someone on our round table did.

As the afterlife story comes to a close, our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Silvananoir from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum, to debate their favorite moments in heaven, EJ and Nicole teaming up, Gabi agreeing to live with Li and more!

Plus, read on to find out who we chose as the most despicable person in Salem...

Marlena, Kate, and Kayla are back in their bodies on earth. Will being pseudo-dead have any lingering side effects?

Silvananoir: No. But I'd love it if we all could have collective amnesia about it. This story dragged, but I don't think the ladies will suffer anything from it.

Jack: I'm wondering if they're really going to forget their experience in the afterlife. The way Nick said they would definitely not remember makes me think otherwise.

I'm sure that whatever sedatives or resurrection drugs they've been given will have effects. It always seems to happen that way.

Christine: I hope they'll be some sort of effects, whether it be memory issues or something that changes due to all of this. It would seem a waste not to have some ripple effects from their time in the afterlife.

If this is the end of the Afterlife storyline, what was your favorite part?

Silvananoir: I hated almost every second of this. But I did enjoy Nick being a jerk. He was kind of fun. Other than that, I'm thrilled that it's over.

Jack: Although this story was silly, there were a few memorable moments. Paulina and Anna's reactions to Roman's claim that he heard Kate through the urn were hilarious. I especially liked Paulina commenting that she didn't think life in Salem could get weirder.

On a serious note, I liked that there was a semi-redemption for Nick. I don't think he can ever be fully redeemed, but he admitted to Jake and the women that he has a better nature that he doesn't often let people see.

I have to disagree with Jake, though. If Julie made it to the afterlife and saw Nick acting up, she wouldn't decide everyone had been right about him. I can see afterlife-Julie annoying Nick by refusing to give up on trying to get him to behave himself.

Christine: I enjoyed the overall use of history with Kayla meeting with what we thought was Adrienne, and even Jordan and Kate had some meaningful moments, and I generally hate Jordan!

But my favorite was this final part about Nick and Julie. I enjoy dead Nick far more than I ever enjoyed the live version, but it's frequently annoyed me how Julie has sided with Nick, even after all the horrible things he's done.

Hearing that Julie's prayers for Nick have meant something and helped change the course of Nick's decisions was a nice touch I wasn't expecting.

Gabi agreed to stay married to Li for six months and live with him in exchange for his Dimera shares. React!

Silvananoir: I'm actually happy about this. I mean Li is kind of pathetic, but I truly believe that he really loves Gabi. And I think Gabi sees that as well.

They have great chemistry, and I would like to see their romance rebuilt. I don't believe he's going to give her all his shares, but I like that Gabi is open to giving Li a chance in light of Stefan's behavior.

Jack: Ugh. First of all, Gabi is incapable of not falling hard for the person she's trying to trick in these kinds of schemes. That's how she and Stefan fell in love in the first place!

I also felt like Gabi should be smarter and more stubborn than this. Li's already signed over his shares, so what stops her from double-crossing him now? He doesn't have to actually agree to the divorce. That's what lawyers and divorce courts are for!

Christine: I hate this story! Li is pathetic and sleazy. He believes Gabi owes his this chance mostly because it's what he wants. That she's fallen for this scheme so easily makes me think less of her. Now, I just want to fast-forward so I don't have to watch either of them.

EJ and Nicole have become lovers again and are working together to get revenge on Stefan. Do you hope their relationship lasts?

Silvananoir: I have always loved EJole, and I was concerned about this iteration. But I have been charmed by them. They are honest and really supportive, but I also like that they are still schemers. I hope the writers keep them together for a while before they stick Eric back in there.

Jack: I still don't like the idea of Nicole being with the man who abused her so badly that she hid her pregnancy from him. However, at the moment, these two are the most enjoyable couple in Salem! I like the idea of them teaming up to take revenge on Stefan.

Too many romantic couples break up because of cheating or insecurity on this show. I miss the days when DAYS super couples would fight a villain together.

The only ones who really do care John and Marlena (and maybe Steve and Kayla.) So EJ and Nicole have that going for them, and I might be persuaded to like this couple if they stick to the plan and Nicole doesn't let newly single Eric distract her.

Christine: I love these two together. They've gotten to the point where they can be friends and lovers, and they seem to respect one another.

As Nicole said, Eric was always expecting Nicole would be a better person. With EJ, she can be herself, and he really likes her for who she is. That's the makings of a long-term couple.

I know I'll likely be disappointed, but I'm begging the writers to put Eric and Nicole in the rearview mirror. They do nothing but make one another miserable, and I'm so tired of it. Whereas EJ and Nicole are actually fun!

Does Johnny and Wendy's relationship stand a chance now that Chanel is no longer involved with Allie?

Silvananoir: No. Wendy is very attracted to Tripp, and Johnny has strong feelings for Chanel. The problem here is going to be Johnny. I can see him giving into his feelings for Chanel in a way that I don't think either Wendy or Tripp would.

Jack: Only if Chanel finds someone new right away. I'm worried that Wendy will risk her heart on Johnny only for him to dump her for Chanel, which would suck.

Christine: Johnny and Wendy are cute together, and they like one another, but I don't feel any great love or romance there.

Johnny loves Chanel. That hasn't changed, and if Chanel is willing to give things another shot with Johnny, he's going to jump at it, and Wendy will end up being collateral damage.

Who is the most despicable person in Salem right now?

Silvananoir: Brady. The lack of respect that he has for Chloe's feelings is amazing. It takes two, and Chloe has made it clear that she's going to separate herself from Stefan because of the condition that he's in and the fact that she can't trust his feelings.

She also wanted to take a break to process that Brady didn't trust her, and instead of respecting that decision, Brady decided to forcibly brainwash Stefan again and he claims that he's doing it for her.

It's insanity, and Chloe will not be pleased when he finds out. Add to that Eric, who, for some crazy reason, is cheerleading this, which makes him a complete hypocrite. How is this behavior any different from what Kristen did?

Jack: I cannot stand Sloan. She has no ethics or morals and has made it her mission in life to torment a sexual assault survivor. That's unforgivable in my book.

Li and his constant schemes to get Gabi are not far behind, and I'm also not happy with Brady. Brady is doing the same thing Li did, yet we're supposed to root for him and Chloe? Please.

Christine: Brady and Eric are tied! How is Brady any different from Li and Kristen right now? Plus, he has no respect for Chloe. What difference does it make if Stefan loves Chloe? It's up to Chloe who she wants to be with.

Brady is willing to torture a man and risk him having brain damage in order to "win" Chloe, and Eric has no problem going along with this.

I never expect much from Brady, but Eric is a complete hypocrite here. He stole, lied, and committed fraud to get Dr. Rolf out of prison! Admittedly, what Sloan did was wrong, but I have no doubt Eric would have gone along with it if Rolf had gone after someone he cared about. Currently, I find Eric even more despicable than Brady.

What surprised or disappointed you the most this week in Salem?

Silvananoir: I'm surprised by how quickly they had EJ discover what happened. I'm also surprised that he shared that will Nicole. I like this new frame on their relationship and how it shows that EJ trusts her.

I was also surprised by Nicole admitting that she wanted to take things slow. It shows a maturity that she's been lacking in recent years, especially after her divorce from Eric.

Jack: I really wish Gabi had been her usual stubborn self instead of giving in to Li so easily.

Also, Rafe's hypocrisy is so awful. He doesn't care that Gabi kidnapped Stefan, but wants to arrest Eric for lying about being Sloan's paralegal, probably because he wants revenge on Eric for "stealing" Nicole.

And Brady. Stop being a creepy stalker and leave Chloe alone. This whole kidnapping Stefan scheme is terrible, and Brady drooling over Chloe's picture was the worst part of it.

Christine: That Eric was okay with Dr. Rolf using kitchen implements to mess with Stefan's brain just because Brady wanted this. I couldn't get over how far Father Eric has fallen.

And Gabi agreeing to live with Li. Where was her outrage at being tricked into this? Why didn't she rip up those papers and storm out? All of it was truly disappointing.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline on this week's Days of Our Lives?

Silvananoir: I liked the scene between Mr. Shin and Wendy. It showed that he does love his children, even if he's terrible at showing it. It adds a much-needed dynamic to the family and makes me appreciate their addition.

The problem is that he's incredibly judgmental and not supportive of them. He should never have struck Li, even if the Gabi thing was dumb.

Jack: There were several great scenes this week. I loved, loved, loved Stefan putting Brady in his place, especially this:

Brady: You may think I'm the villain now, but by the end you'll think I'm the hero.

Stefan: Hero? You? You're a selfish son of a bitch who will stop at nothing to get me out of Chloe's life. Permalink: Hero? You? You're a selfish son of a bitch who will stop at nothing to get me out of Chloe's...

Permalink: Hero? You? You're a selfish son of a bitch who will stop at nothing to get me out of Chloe's...

I also thought Tony and Anna were hilarious. I always enjoy them.

Christine: I loved how Kate mocked Kayla and Marlena in the afterlife.

Jack and Nick's interaction in the afterlife turned out much better than I ever expected.

And I loved everything about EJ and Nicole this week. They make a great, entertaining team.

Now it's your turn, TV Fanatics. Hit that SHOW COMMENTS button to share your thoughts on this week's Days of Our Lives.

And if you want to chat more about the happenings in Salem, check out Jack Ori's Days of Our Lives review here at TV Fanatic.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.